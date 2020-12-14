Hyderabad IT corridor mishap: Victims became friends at a hostel

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One of the victims Chinta Manohar's relatives reside in Beeramguda on the outskirts of the city. As he was staying away from parents, he would visit his relatives every weekend. On Saturday too, they asked him to come home for the weekend.

It was learnt that though the victims belonged to different parts of Andhra Pradesh and worked for different companies in the city, they had become friends at the hostel.

His cousin, J Sriharsha recollected that when Manohar did not turn up until late night, Sriharsha called Manohar on his phone, but the call did not connect. "I tried calling him in the morning, which is when I got information about the incident," Sriharsha said. Manohar is the only son of his parents.

Another victim Kolluru Pavan Kumar, who completed engineering last year, had come to the city a week ago to undergo coaching for IELTS. The last his parents in Nellore heard from his was on Saturday night around 9.30 pm, when he spoke to them over the phone.

Sreedhar, a family friend of Pavan who resides in the city, said that Pavan had never come to Hyderabad earlier. "It was his dream to travel abroad and make it big," Sreedhar said.

Pappu Bharadwaj, another victim who was working in the city, had gone home during the pandemic and returned to the city only two months ago. He had changed jobs during this interval, but still kept in touch with his former colleagues.