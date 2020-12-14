Hyderabad: Man murders love rival, buries body in graveyard

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police investigating the case of missing auto driver Srikanth Reddy at Alwal found that he was murdered and his body buried a week ago. The police exhumed the body on Sunday.

Reddy was having an affair with a woman for the past two years. The woman had been in a live-in relationship with another man, Kanaka Raju, for close to two decades. Reddy and the woman ran away a couple of times, but were traced and brought back to the city.

Panchayats were held in the presence of the elders, during which the woman declared that she wanted to stay with Reddy and not Raju. Two months ago, they ran away again along with her daughters and were traced to Kothagudem. Raju contacted them, brought them back to Alwal and kept them in his home. After that, Reddy suddenly went missing.

During investigation, police found that Reddy too had stayed at Raju’s house. Further inquiries revealed that Raju had killed Reddy at his home on December 6, with the help of the woman’s brother. The same night, they buried the body in a burial ground at Hasmathpet, claiming that it was the body of a destitute person. Police officials said further investigation was underway.