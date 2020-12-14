No water supply in various parts of Hyderabad on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There will be no water supply for 36 hours from 5 am on December 16 to 5 pm on December 17 in Mir Alam, Kishanbagh, Balshettyketh, Aljubail Colony, Aliabad, Hashamabad, Riyasatnagar, Santoshnagar, Vinaynagar, Saidabad, Asmangadh, Dilshukahnagar partly, Chanchalguda, Yakutpura, Mehabubmansion, Boggulakunta, Afzalgunj, Hindinagar, Narayanguda, Adikmet, Shivam, and Chilkalguda reservoir areas.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board officials urged consumers to use water conservatively to avoid inconvenience. Repair works will also be taken to fix 600 mm dia butterfly valves and non-return valves in the Phase-I pumphouses at Kodandapur, Nasarlapally, and Godakondla.