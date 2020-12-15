14-year-old biker killed in accident near Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another shocking incident, a 14-year-old boy riding a bike died and his friend on the pillion seat was injured in an accident at NH-44, Medchal on Monday. The boys were going to buy breakfast when the incident occurred.

The incident captured on CCTV cameras showed the rider Dundigalla Narsimha (14) trying to overtake a heavy container truck from its left. The bike fell down and he came under the wheels of the container. His friend K Bala (15) sustained injuries.

According to Cyberabad police, the boys belong to Athvelly village under Medchal limits. On Monday morning, Narsimha took the bike AP 11AK 3340, owned by his cousin G Sravan Kumar, to go to Medchal for having breakfast. Narsimha picked his friend Bala up on the way.

When they were near the Government ITI at Medchal, Narsimha tried to overtake a container truck from its left. In the process, he lost control on the bike, fell towards the right and came under the wheels of the container. He died on the spot.

CCTV footage from the spot showed that the container was travelling on the extreme right on the highway and a DCM was ahead of them. Narsimha tried overtaking the container through the gap between the container and the DCM van, resulting in the accident. Police said the rider was not wearing a helmet.

Case against man for lending bike to minor

A case has been registered under 304 II of IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against G Sravan Kumar, who gave the bike to Narsimha, despite being aware that he was a minor and had no driving license