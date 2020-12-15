Assamese guard loots Rs 8.50 lakh from showroom locker in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: B Manish from Assam working as a security guard at a cloth showroom in Kukatpally looted around Rs 8.50 lakh cash from the showroom. The incident suspected to have happened on Saturday night, came to light on Sunday.

Manish opened the currency chest in the showroom using the original key. Police found that Manish had replaced the original key in the possession of the management with a false key. Kukatpally police have registered a case.

According to police, Manish has been working as the day security at the showroom for a long time. Every night after the store closed, he would lock all the shutters and hand over the keys to the showroom authorities. On Saturday he followed the same procedure. Late on Sunday, when the staff opened the currency chest, they found the cash missing and it accounted to around Rs 8.50 lakh.

When they tried calling Manish, who did not report to work, his mobile phone was found to have been switched off. They went to his home but found that he had already vacated the place. Later they found that the original key of the currency chest was replaced with a fake key. Kukatpally police have formed special teams and launched a hunt to nab Manish.

