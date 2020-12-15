STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Book Fair not now, perhaps in summer  

They annual Hyderabad Book Fair is not happening this year and the pandemic is the obvious reason.

Published: 15th December 2020 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: What would typically be the Hyderabadi’s favourite year-end event — stocking up on books, listening to bok readings, buying the three-for-100 packages and going home to tell the world what they will read in the New Year — will have to take a break this year. They annual Hyderabad Book Fair is not happening this year and the pandemic is the obvious reason.

The organisers bemoan that this year, the seventh one since Telangana formed, was gearing up to be a bigger event than the previous ones, but had to be called off. Says Juluru Gouri Shankar, President of the Hyderabad Book Fair, “The book fair which typically starts around the third weekend in December and ends around the New Year’s may now take place around March or April 2021. The upcoming summer holidays, when evenings are longer and the student community has more time in their hands, seems like the right time to hold it. However, we will take the final decision depending on the number of Covid-19 cases.” 

Did you know that the Hyderabad Book Fair is the third biggest in India? With an annual footfall of around 10 lakh people across ten days, the event held either at People’s Plaza or NTR Stadium in Lower Tankbund Road, was to be a bigger event with none other than the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao himself promising to inaugurate it. 

Last year, the Hyderabad Book Fair society said it had conducted over 1,000 talks and book fairs across Telangana, in a bid to do an outreach programme and let young students from rural areas experience the joy of book readiing. “In 2019, we went to the grassroots to address school children in Khammam, Nalgonda, Warangal, Bhupalapally etc. This year also, we had over 1,200 such sessions lined up in schools and offices, but we could not do even one since March,” shares Gouri Shankar. The  organising committee says that this year authors got a raw deal as events such as the book fair and the Hyderabad Literary Festival were either called off, or have become virtual events. 

“In the last few years, we have hosted the book launch events of doyens such as Sitaram Yechuri, actor Gollapudi Maruti Rao and Prakash Raj who knew the impact of the book fair. But alas, we may have to wait for another 100 days before we touch and smell the books,” he adds.

— Manju Latha Kalanidhi
 kalanidhi@newindianexpress.com @mkalanidhi

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp