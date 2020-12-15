STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Greater Hyderabad municipal body contractors stop civic works over pending bills

Contractors alleged that the government was promptly releasing funds for private agencies undertaking the Strategic Road Development Plan and Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme.

Published: 15th December 2020 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

One of the GHMC civic projects that came to a standstill as contractors called it quits over non-release of long pending dues

One of the GHMC civic projects that came to a standstill as contractors called it quits over non-release of long pending dues. (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Barring a few emergency works, all the ongoing civic projects in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, including the laying of concrete cement and bitumen, VDCC roads, storm water drains, RCC box drains, renovation of footpaths, and desilting of drains and nalas, have come to a standstill after 3,000-odd GHMC contractors called it quits, demanding that the government clear their long-pending bills. 

In fact, the emergency works, which are under progress, will also be stopped from December 21, if the civic body fails to release the pending dues of Rs 300 crore to the contractors by December 20. 

Raising the slogan, "No Payment No Work", the general secretary of GHMC Contractor's Association R Hanumanth Sagar said, "Bills of Rs 300 crore for various maintenance works and projects have been pending for almost five months now.  We have to pay financiers, suppliers, financial institutions and workers. Where will we get the money from?"

He alleged that the State government was promptly releasing funds for private agencies undertaking the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) and Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP). "The government is giving us small contractors the step-motherly treatment," he said.

Giving an ultimatum to the State government, the Contractors Association urged GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar to clear the pending dues for the work they have completed over the last five months.  "We had submitted bills for the works we had done. They were audited and approved, but we still have not received the payment.  Even now, the officials are non-committal, stating they would pay us as and when they receive funds. Meanwhile, we are facing troubles from banks and financiers, who are threatening us with confiscation of machines and vehicles," Hanumanth Sagar said.

