Hyderabad municipal corporator's spouse Bannala Praveen abuses society residents in Chiluka Nagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The husband of a newly-elected GHMC TRS Corporator from Chiluka Nagar Ward allegedly misbehaved with the residents of Sri Nivas Height Apartments in Chiluka Nagar on Sunday night. The residents stated that Corporator Bannala Geeta's husband Bannala Praveen, along with his followers, entered their apartment without permission and used abusive language against them.

They said Praveen came to the apartment as there was no power in one of the flats where Praveen's friend was residing. He spoke to the apartment president about the matter, and even thought the president informed him that the issued would be sorted out, Praveen brought his followers and created a ruckus in the area. The residents demanded that the government take appropriate action against him to prevent such situations from happening again.

However, Praveen claimed that based on the complaint of a person living in the apartment that there was no current in his flat, as a local political leader he went to the apartment to sort out the issue. He clarified that he never attacked anyone in the apartment and that the residents were the ones that used abusive language against him and his followers. Both parties have lodged complaints with the Uppal police.