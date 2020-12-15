Ladies, enjoy your own company

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The year 2020 has changed the idea of relationships for many. As 2021 fast approaches us, Shahzeen Shivdasani, relationship expert, and author of ‘Love, Lust and Lemons’ tells women whom not to date, and how to re-align ourselves and enjoy the holiday season.

Men not to entertain

The Gaslighter: Have you dated that guy, where every time you try to explain the way he made you feel he somehow makes it about something you did?

The Commitment Runner: There is always that one guy you think you’re dating but find yourself questioning, whether you are truly dating him or not.

The Ghoster: Well you’re not going to entertain this guy because let’s face it, he kind of stopped entertaining you.

Enjoy the holiday season

Be positive: Count your blessings for the people around you, that would love to spend it with you such as your family and friends.

Partake and don’t isolate: If your friends invite you to do something, go! Most people in relationships would kill for your kind of freedom- the freedom to make spontaneous decisions without having to consider anyone else, but you.

Treat yourself: You work hard, and you deserve to spoil yourself once in a while. There is no reason why you can’t buy yourself something. There is something empowering in not needing anyone to spoil you, but yourself.

Allow energy of past to help welcome new beginnings

Let go of anxiety: We have to keep in mind that things eventually always turn around.

Self-discipline is key: Ensure that we maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle by sleeping early, eating right, working out, and focussing on our jobs, no matter what life throws at us.

Slowing down can be good: One on ones with people has become more meaningful than it ever did before.