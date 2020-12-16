70 Congress workers detained in Hyderabad during protest over 2BHK allotment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 70 Congress workers, who were protesting at the GHMC head office for the allotment of 2BHKs to eligible persons, were taken into preventive custody on Tuesday. They were shifted to the Saifabad police station and released later in the evening on personal surety.

Scores of party workers gathered at the GHMC head office and raised slogans, thereby hindering traffic movement in the area. Police teams dispersed the protesters, put them in vans and took them to the Saifabad police station.

Meanwhile, they also detained 29 persons who were marching towards Pragathi Bhavan and took them to the Punjagutta police station. The agitators were demanding that the government fill vacancies in Gurukul institutions in the State.