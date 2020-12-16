Daggubati Venkateswara Rao sets birthday celebration goals, fixes damaged road in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Undivided Andhra Pradesh minister Daggubati Venkateswara Rao celebrated his birthday on Monday in a humble way - he participated in a Shramadanam programme at Banjara Hills Road No. 13, wherein he patched up a short damaged stretch with gravel and sand.

The road, which was dug up for laying pipelines, had turned into an accident-prone spot, with incidents of two-wheelers skidding being reported. It had also turned into an inconvenience for the residents living nearby as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) did not restore the road for two months now.

Venkateswara Rao, who resides in the area, and others use this stretch often as the Minister's Quarters is located nearby. Realising that the government cannot do everything, he conducted the Shramadanam along with his son, local youth and members of the Ammavari Devasthanam Committee.

They cleared the debris and filled the stretch with four trucks of sand and gravel. The task took about two hours. "I felt very happy to celebrate my birthday in this way. We also distributed sweets among everyone who gathered," Venkateswara Rao posted on Facebook.