KT Rama Rao to inaugurate two BHK colony at Hyderabad's Vanasthalipuram on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate houses constructed under the 2BHK Dignity Housing Scheme at Jai Bhavani Nagar, Rythu Bazar huts, in Vanasthalipuram of Hayathanagar on Wednesday.

The complex, constructed in a two-acre land for a total cost of Rs 28 crore, has 324 double bedroom houses, spread across three blocks and nine floors, including cellar and stilt. According to sources, the construction of each dwelling cost around Rs 8.65 lakh.

Built with an aim to provide a healthy urban living environment, by duly handing out an adequate shelter along with basic infrastructural facilities, to poor people, the houses in the complex will be allotted to slum dwellers, homeless persons and tenants, for free of cost.

The authorities have already ensured water and road connectivity, proper drainage facilities and other amenities like street light, in the complex.

Each unit, with a plinth area of 560 sq.ft., will have two bedrooms, a hall, a kitchen and two bathroom-cum-toilets. Infrastructure facilities provided include CC drains, CC roads, water connectivity, underground drainage, lifts, rain water harvesting structures, external electrification, fire safety system and HMWS&SB water connection.

