Look towards the light

HYDERABAD: The happy, uplifting feeling that you experience when the sun finally shows up after a prolonged rainy season has a scientific basis. Poets have sang paeans for the sun that lights up spring after the cold, grey winters are over. Sunlight triggers the production of feel-good neurotransmitters, which can improve mood. In fact, phototherapy or light therapy is used as an auxiliary method to treat certain kinds of depression.

Dr K Srinivas, who runs Karla Mind Centre in KPHB Colony, says: “Light therapy or phototherapy is used for some kinds of depression like Seasonal Affective Depression (SAD) or melancholic depression. These kinds of depression may develop secondary to sleep deprivation or geriatric ailments like Alzheimers’s. Before starting it, we need to check other co-morbid factors and psychological issues. Since it can come clubbed with other disorders, it is necessary to check it is linked to the usage of a substance, binge-eating etc. It is never used as the first line therapy, and is usually an augmented one. It has been found that one in four people have shown positive response to phototherapy. They have shown overall improvement in sleep, mood and depression scores.” Besides sunlight, light boxes which can mimic natural light are used for the treatment. Different kinds of light like ultra-violet (UV), gamma or blue rays in various intensities can be used for this process.

“This treatment still does not have many takers in India, as seasonal depression is seen more in countries which get inadequate sunlight. That is why, we suggest to people here to expose themselves to sunlight. It can be the morning or evening light depending on their sleep cycle. Patients with a certain kind of depression need to be exposed to evening light to raise their melatonin content,” adds Dr Srinivas.

Talking about how light affects our brain, he says: “Light activates neurotransmitter receptors in the brain. By acting on the Dopamine 4 receptor, it can alleviate mood changes, promote positive outlook and enhance cognitive abilities. Another sensitive receptor in the brain is serotonin 5ht1a. Through our assessment, we try to target these chemicals (dopamine and serotonin) which have been deficient for a long time. When the season changes, a few persons face trouble being attentive or become irritable due to small things. In such cases, we examine the underlying factors which are causing the symptoms. Light therapy is usually suggested along with medicines or/and psycho-therapy.”

Dr Johnsey Thomas, who is a psychologist at Aster Prime Hospital, says: “Light therapy boxes are used in phototherapy for patients who do not like the tanning that comes with sunlight. In India, this mode of treatment is yet to become popular as there are not many trained professionals to do it. If the UV light is not administered properly, patients might see adverse reactions like eye and skin issues..”

Dr Pragya Rashmi, a consultant psychologist, says: “This therapy can help people who work graveyard shifts or those who are unable to adjust to timelines. But it might prove detrimental for those living with bipolar disorder as it might trigger mania.”

Sunlight is good for you. It can

Increase serotonin (feel-good factor) levels

Help body make Vitamin - D, which helps bones to absorb calcium

Treat skin conditions

Treat neonatal jaundice

Reduce inflammation

What is SAD

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a form of depression that affects some people and appears at the same time each year. It usually occurs during winters.

