STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana HC directs Jalpally civic body to drain out water in Osman Nagar near Hyderabad

The areas had got submerged when unprecedented torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad in mid-October.

Published: 16th December 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Osman Nagar submerged in rainwater in Hyderabad

Osman Nagar submerged in rainwater in Hyderabad. (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the Jalpally Municipal Commissioner to ensure that the stagnated water at Osman Nagar, Shaheen Nagar and the surrounding areas in Balapur mandal of Rangareddy district is cleared in the next 15 days. It also told him to take remedial measures to prevent the spread of waterborne diseases.

The areas had got submerged when unprecedented torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad in mid-October. Not satisfied with the Municipal Commissioner's explanation regarding the water stagnation for the last two months, a bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order in petitions filed by residents Syeda Begum and Syed Bilal.

The petitioners sought directions to the authorities for clearing the waterlogging and repairing houses that got damaged in the rain. Pursuant to an earlier direction of the court, Municipal Commissioner G Praveen Kumar appeared before it in the current case and submitted that the municipality officials have shifted the affected families to safer places.

The victims are also being provided with food and shelter, he said. Currently, there is four feet inundation and the administration has been working to bring the situation back to normal. About two weeks would be required to clear the water and garbage, he informed the court. The petitioners' counsels pointed out that the government has not provided shelter homes to the affected families.

Besides, garbage clearance or sanitation work have not been taken up in the said localities which are covered in dirt and filth. There are chances of an epidemic breaking out if the stagnated water is not drained, they argued. The bench posted the matter to January 7 for further hearing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jalpally Municipality Balapur water stagnation Osman Nagar Hyderabad rains Hyderabad floods Telangana High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp