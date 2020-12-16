STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

What’s your tea sutra?

The Covid-19 pandemic has surely taught us to appreciate the smaller things in life, be it a warm hug or a steaming cup of tea.

Published: 16th December 2020 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Covid-19 pandemic has surely taught us to appreciate the smaller things in life, be it a warm hug or a steaming cup of tea. A shot of your favourite tea can give you that ‘aha’ moment amid the hustle-bustle of daily life. That is why, netizens took to social media to raise a toast to this beverage on International Tea Day. Closer home, TRS party leader K Kavitha showed her tea love on Twitter by sharing a selfie. 

Taking her cue, we ask a few Hyderabadis about their tea preferences

Mahesh Bhagwat (Commissioner of police, Rachakonda): I like to have ginger tea with milk and sugar. During the rainy season, I cannot resist having pakodas with my tea. I usually have two cups a day.

K Kavitha: Nothing feels better than a piping hot cup of ginger tea or what we fondly call Allam Chai in the middle of a super hectic day! Here, I share my selfie with my cup of tea, would absolutely enjoy looking at your selfie with a cup of tea too. (via Twitter)

Esha Hindocha (model, lifestyle influencer): I love the soothing taste of lemongrass infused tea. I am all for infused teas like chamomile and other herbal varieties which do not contain caffeine. It helps me to sleep better. I do have milk tea sometimes accompanied by Osmania biscuits. 

Manasa 
(radio jockey): I love chamomile tea. Since I am on a diet, I have green day every day. If I am having milk tea, I love to munch savoury chips on the side.

Sameer Chandra Nandoori (celebrity manager at KWAN, entrepreneur): My absolute favourite is Masala Chai made by mom. Secret ingredient: very specific amount of homegrown coriander seeds. I have chai only on two occasions: when I am happy, and when I am not.

Siddhu Jonnalagedda (Tollywood actor): I am a hyperactive person and I feel that chamomile tea calms me down. I have one cup before bed every night. Since I am lactose-intolerant, I cannot have milk tea.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp