What’s your tea sutra?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Covid-19 pandemic has surely taught us to appreciate the smaller things in life, be it a warm hug or a steaming cup of tea. A shot of your favourite tea can give you that ‘aha’ moment amid the hustle-bustle of daily life. That is why, netizens took to social media to raise a toast to this beverage on International Tea Day. Closer home, TRS party leader K Kavitha showed her tea love on Twitter by sharing a selfie.

Taking her cue, we ask a few Hyderabadis about their tea preferences

Mahesh Bhagwat (Commissioner of police, Rachakonda): I like to have ginger tea with milk and sugar. During the rainy season, I cannot resist having pakodas with my tea. I usually have two cups a day.

K Kavitha: Nothing feels better than a piping hot cup of ginger tea or what we fondly call Allam Chai in the middle of a super hectic day! Here, I share my selfie with my cup of tea, would absolutely enjoy looking at your selfie with a cup of tea too. (via Twitter)

Esha Hindocha (model, lifestyle influencer): I love the soothing taste of lemongrass infused tea. I am all for infused teas like chamomile and other herbal varieties which do not contain caffeine. It helps me to sleep better. I do have milk tea sometimes accompanied by Osmania biscuits.

Manasa

(radio jockey): I love chamomile tea. Since I am on a diet, I have green day every day. If I am having milk tea, I love to munch savoury chips on the side.

Sameer Chandra Nandoori (celebrity manager at KWAN, entrepreneur): My absolute favourite is Masala Chai made by mom. Secret ingredient: very specific amount of homegrown coriander seeds. I have chai only on two occasions: when I am happy, and when I am not.

Siddhu Jonnalagedda (Tollywood actor): I am a hyperactive person and I feel that chamomile tea calms me down. I have one cup before bed every night. Since I am lactose-intolerant, I cannot have milk tea.