Breathe right, think right

Let us think about it as our rest period, our vacation to regenerate our mind, body and rejuvenate our spirit with new energy, love and enthusiasm.

Published: 17th December 2020 01:05 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  The World health organisation defines ‘Mental Wellbeing’ as a  state of being in which an individual realises his / her abilities and can cope with the normal stress of life, can work productively and fruitfully and is able to make a contribution to his or her society. In simple terms, it is to maintain a balance between your mental, emotional, and spiritual actions. 

But during this challenging time of the pandemic, is it possible to achieve such a state of balance, especially in such current trying times especially when one has to cope with the imbalances and strive towards balance? A constant state of worry and anxiety disturbs the delicate balance of life and that’s when one realises that this is also the time to rejuvenate, build yourself, take up an activity, connect to people for work, relationships, and create a platform for self to progress.

Let us think about it as our rest period, our vacation to regenerate our mind, body and rejuvenate our spirit with new energy, love and enthusiasm. Managing stress or achieving mental wellbeing is all about creating a shift of mind, organising or rather managing work and self – living with awareness and to see challenges as opportunities. Let us understand and bring our awareness to the point that we think approximately 60,000 to 70,000 thoughts per day, which invariably are repeated too, and lead to no subsequent positive outcome.

The trick here is to hold on to the thoughts which we feel are beneficial, positive, constructive, and productive. The rest we need to discard, and the processes we discussed above, can help. The trick here is to be in the present in the now and not entertain any negative thought. This technique of allowing negative thoughts to let go comes with meditation and practice. It’s perfectly all right to feel whatever emotion is surfacing, allow it to flow and then release. Let all emotions of insecurity, anger, agitation, loneliness, surface and release. It’s a simple technique of five steps: Calmly and comfortably sit in a quiet place where you are unlikely to be disturbed.

Take a few conscious deep breaths, close your eyes gently. Bring your awareness to the centre of your heart, every time you tend to divert. Now imagine a big balloon in front of your eyes and just allow the train of thoughts to pass, you don’t need to get onto all the trains, right? Be with the one that feels good and the rest of the negative thoughts can be put into the big balloon. As you feel lighter and feel that the balloon is full, allow it to move upwards, just release it, let go, let go till you see it no more. Now be with your happy thoughts, feel the energy, feel the joy and its emotions, and once you feel light and good very gently open your eyes.  Sip some water and you are ready to go for the day. Do follow these tips and feel happy, feel lighter, feel the joy.

— Manisha Udeshi,  energy healer

