Keep GHMC draft Bill in public domain: Forum for Good Governance

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) on Wednesday wrote to Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao, urging him to put the new GHMC Bill in the public domain for comments and suggestions from Hyderabadis before the Bill is introduced in the House.

"The GHMC Act is directly related to providing civic amenities to 1.2 crore people in Hyderabad. The government should take suggestions and enact a law which is beneficial to the common man, and ensures timely services to citizens with an emphasis on transparency and efficiency. The new Act should give solutions to many of the problems prevailing in the city," wrote FGG secretary M Padmanabha Reddy.