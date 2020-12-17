New app to share images, infographics

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Catering to this rise in consumption of digital content, three successful entrepreneurs Vineet Chirania, Amit Bansal, Amit Mishra, and Kanishk Mehta launch the Yoda app, a knowledge-sharing visual platform app that lets the creator and consumer exchange their knowledge with the help of images and info-graphs.

This learning-oriented app offers useful content across topics like Business, Psychology, Politics, Entertainment, etc. and enables students and professionals to learn entrepreneurship, technology, marketing, history, science, mathematics, business, geography and much more within 20 seconds.