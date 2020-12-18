STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2017 Hyderabad hospital infanticide: Court acquits woman accused of killing her baby

The woman had delivered a male child in the washroom of a private hospital in Gachibowli and was accused of killing the child by stuffing a cloth in his mouth and drowning him in a bucket.

baby

For representational purposes

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Inconsistencies in the investigation and lack of evidence combined with weak evidence presented by the prosecution resulted in the acquittal of a woman facing charges of killing her child.

"There is ample evidence with regard to the death of male child, but there is no consistency and lack of evidence. Above all, the delay, which is not explained by the prosecution, berefts the entire evidence," said the court in a judgement delivered recently. 

The court also pointed out that the investigating officer had found a bucket and a cloth at the washroom, but, he did not choose to send the same for examination to examine the blood stains on them. The 21-year-old accused woman, worked as a lab technician in the hospital.

The incident occurred at 1.30 am on April 3, 2017, but the police were informed only at 4 pm. The court observed that no explanation was offered by any of the prosecution witnesses for not informing the police earlier. 

As experts did not find water in the abdomen, sinuses and lungs of the baby, the reason for the baby’s death due to drowning was found to be suspicious. "The prosecution is trying to suppress the origin of the cause of death. Therefore, the theory that the woman drowned the baby is a myth," the court remarked. 

The court said that since the benefit of doubt has to be given to the accused and the prosecution failed to prove the guilt beyond all reasonable doubt, the accused is acquitted.

Comments

