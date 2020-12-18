Denied use of phone, Hyderabad teen hangs himself to death

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Miffed over his mother scolding him for watching videos and playing games on her cellphone for too long, a 15-year-old boy, Mohd Ishaq hung himself at his residence on Thursday. Ishaq was a resident of Hafeezbabanagar in Kanchanbagh. Ishaq would often while his time away on his mother’s mobile.

On Thursday, the mother chided Ishaq for not mending his ways. She snatched the phone from him and left for work. When she returned, she saw Ishaq’s body hanging from the fan and called her neighbours who in turn informed the police. A case of suspicious death was registered.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)