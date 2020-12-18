Desire to visit Hyderabad makes eight kids from Andhra Pradesh flee homes with Rs 6.5 lakh cash

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Eight minors, who had taken a total of Rs 6.50 lakh cash from their residences and come to the city to visit Charminar without informing their parents, were handed over to the police by an auto driver on Thursday. The children were later handed over to their respective parents.

According to the police, the children, native of Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, left their residences two days ago. They came to the city by themselves in a train and got down at the Nampally Railway Station, from where they reached Afzalgunj on foot.

When they were asking passers-by the way to Charminar, an auto driver noticed them. "The children offered a 2,000 rupee note to the driver to take them to Charminar, which made him suspect that the children were not under adult supervision. The driver asked all children to get into his vehicle, and instead of taking them to Charminar, drove to a police station and handed them over to the police," a police official said.

The rescued children, along with the cash they were carrying, were handed over to their parents. The minors told the police that they had come to the city as they wanted to visit Charminar.