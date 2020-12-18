STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Desire to visit Hyderabad makes eight kids from Andhra Pradesh flee homes with Rs 6.5 lakh cash

They came to the city by themselves in a train and got down at the Nampally Railway Station, from where they reached Afzalgunj on foot.

Published: 18th December 2020 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Charminar

Charminar in Hyderabad. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Eight minors, who had taken a total of Rs 6.50 lakh cash from their residences and come to the city to visit Charminar without informing their parents, were handed over to the police by an auto driver on Thursday. The children were later handed over to their respective parents.

According to the police, the children, native of Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, left their residences two days ago. They came to the city by themselves in a train and got down at the Nampally Railway Station, from where they reached Afzalgunj on foot. 

When they were asking passers-by the way to Charminar, an auto driver noticed them. "The children offered a 2,000 rupee note to the driver to take them to Charminar, which made him suspect that the children were not under adult supervision.  The driver asked all children to get into his vehicle, and instead of taking them to Charminar, drove to a police station and handed them over to the police," a police official said. 

The rescued children, along with the cash they were carrying, were handed over to their parents. The minors told the police that they had come to the city as they wanted to visit Charminar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AP children missing Charminar Charminar fans Charminar craze
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp