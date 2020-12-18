Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation yet to decide criteria for flood relief distribution

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is distributing flood relief money in the city, an RTI query has revealed that there exists no criteria for selecting the beneficiaries.

The RTI applicant asked the GHMC to provide information on the guidelines or criteria based on which the beneficiaries are being identified. The Chief Financial Advisor of the GHMC replied to the query, "No information is available in this office."

To another question asking for details of any survey, estimation or reports on identification of flood-affected persons in the city, the reply again was, "No information is available in this office."

It was also informed that families of 30 persons who lost their kin in the floods have been provided an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each. The GHMC also could not provide a zone, circle and ward-wise break-up of the flood relief beneficiaries as sought in the RTI query.

However, in the reply it was informed that the query has been forwarded to Deputy Commissioners of the GHMC for providing the information to the applicant.