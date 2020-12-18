STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Attack on Osmania University student takes political colour

Suresh Yadav, a law student who was earlier affiliated with the ABVP, alleged that he was beaten up on Wednesday midnight inside the hostel room where he is residing.

Published: 18th December 2020 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Students of Osmania University burn flexis of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in protest against the attack on a law student

Students of Osmania University burn flexis of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in protest against the attack on a law student. (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Osmania University (OU) witnessed midnight drama between rival student groups on Wednesday which took a political colour the following day. The incident comes ahead of the soon to be conducted MLC election for the Mahbubnagar-Hyderabad-Rangareddy Graduates Constituency. 

Suresh Yadav, a law student who was earlier affiliated with the ABVP, alleged that he was beaten up on Wednesday midnight inside the hostel room where he is residing, by a group of students who are followers of TRS MLA Balka Suman, a former OU student. 

Soon after the incident, Yadav filed a police complaint with OU Police Station. The police has registered a case of theft, unlawful assembly and voluntarily causing hurt, under the sections 379, 143 and 323 read with 149 of the IPC. 

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Yadav said that he was sleeping in the room after finishing dinner when around 20 members of the TRS MLA's followers broke into his room armed with rods, sticks and beer bottles around midnight and attacked him. He also alleged that they damaged some items inside the room and even took money from his wallet. 

Though the university has not allowed any student to stay in the campus since the lockdown, there are around 200-300 students living in university hostels in violation of university rules.

On Thursday, many students belonging to various organisations held a protest in front of the Arts College in the university. They tore a large banner hung in the college with birthday wishes for another former OU student and TRS MLA, Gadari Kishore. 

BJP MLC N Ramachander Rao visited the Arts College to express his support. "I condemn the cowardly attack on Mr Suresh Yadav, a law student at Osmania University by TRS workers who were illegitimately celebrating an MLA's birthday in the campus. Mr Suresh is often known to voice his opinions on various contemporary issues," he tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Osmania University ABVP Osmania student politics Osmania University politics Osmania ABVP student
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp