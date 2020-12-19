e-Cruises to soon adorn Hyderabad's Hussainsagar lake

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud on Friday announced the launch of two state-of-the-art 80-seater electric cruises in Hussainsagar. He inspected the construction of the new cruise boats at the lake.

"We are setting up the new electronic cruises and boats, which will start operating soon, to attract more tourists," Goud said and announced the launching of two boats at the Durgam Cheruvu. "Both Hyderabad and Telangana will become major tourism spots soon. The number of foreign tourists visiting the State has been going up since the formation of Telangana," he added.

The Minister also mentioned that there has been a slight resurgence after the lockdown was relaxed. He added that though the Yadadri temple is said to be highly developed, the Tourism Department is developing it further to attract foreign tourists as well. "Thanks to the Kaleswaram project, we have enough sea water and the government is developing sea tourism too," he said.