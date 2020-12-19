Nakkileesu Golusu captures the folklore

Tamanna S Mehdi By

HYDERABAD : Have you heard the hot favourite trending Telugu song Nakkileesu Golusu, yet? This mass song from the film Palasa 1978 has steadily been racking up views and growing in popularity, since its video released online on March 21. The song with its rustic lyrics and groovy tunes currently has over six crore views on YouTube.

The upbeat three-minute--56 second song is picturised on actors Rakshit and Nakshatra. Raghu Kunche doubles up as both the composer as well as the singer of this heady tune. Several fan-cut videos and DJ remixes of the song have already been made. People of various age groups are enjoying it, and it is slowly becoming an anthem song for weddings, parties and events in both rural and urban areas.

What makes Nakkileesu Golusu different is that it has been recreated from an over 50-year-old popular folk song from Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. The rural flavour of the original has been retained in the new version, albeit with hip beats. The lyrics, retained from the original song, are rooted in the local culture.

Raghu’s voice carries the ring of a bygone era. The boisterous song, whose author is unknown (as is the case with many folk songs), is enjoyable especially for the way it has been remixed.

With striking picturisation in front of a large temple complex, the song has a mass appeal, and has listeners tapping their feet to its peppy tunes. “There is no particular audience for this song because mass songs are loved by everybody no matter what their age – be it a six-month-old baby or an 80-year-old person,” says Raghu. Raghu lends his vocals for Nakkileesu Golusu, and gives it a modern touch with contemporary music. Speaking about the song, which took him only a day to recreate, he says he is thrilled with the response it has received.

“I have personally programmed this song and modernised it with trendy music and beats, and added a cinematic flavour to it.” However, even Raghu himself had not expected the song to become as popular as it has. “I myself am trying to understand what made the click big time with listeners. I think it’s of the power and energy that it carries. I have heard many people say that the song is a mood buster; it makes them happy and brings them out of a bad mood. This makes me happy,” he signs off.

