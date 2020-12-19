STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Nakkileesu Golusu captures the folklore

The rural flavour of the original has been retained in the new version, albeit with hip beats. The lyrics, retained from the original song, are rooted in the local culture. 

Published: 19th December 2020 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Have you heard the hot favourite trending Telugu song Nakkileesu Golusu, yet? This mass song from the film Palasa 1978 has steadily been racking up views and growing in popularity, since its video released online on March 21. The song with its rustic lyrics and groovy tunes currently has over six crore views on YouTube.

 The upbeat three-minute--56 second song is picturised on actors Rakshit and Nakshatra. Raghu Kunche doubles up as both the composer as well as the singer of this heady tune. Several fan-cut videos and DJ remixes of the song have already been made. People of various age groups are enjoying it, and it is slowly becoming an anthem song for weddings, parties and events in both rural and urban areas. 

What makes Nakkileesu Golusu different is that it has been recreated from an over 50-year-old popular folk song from Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. The rural flavour of the original has been retained in the new version, albeit with hip beats. The lyrics, retained from the original song, are rooted in the local culture. 
 Raghu’s voice carries the ring of a bygone era. The boisterous song, whose author is unknown (as is the case with many folk songs), is enjoyable especially for the way it has been remixed.

With striking picturisation in front of a large temple complex, the song has a mass appeal, and has listeners tapping their feet to its peppy tunes. “There is no particular audience for this song because mass songs are loved by everybody no matter what their age – be it a six-month-old baby or an 80-year-old person,” says Raghu.  Raghu lends his vocals for Nakkileesu Golusu, and gives it a modern touch with contemporary music. Speaking about the song, which took him only a day to recreate, he says he is thrilled with the response it has received.

“I have personally programmed this song and modernised it with trendy music and beats, and added a cinematic flavour to it.”  However, even Raghu himself had not expected the song to become as popular as it has. “I myself am trying to understand what made the click big time with listeners. I think it’s  of the power and energy that it carries. I have heard many people say that the song is a mood buster; it makes them happy and brings them out of a bad mood. This makes me happy,” he signs off.

— Tamanna S Mehdi  tamanna@newindianexpress.com  @tamannamehdi

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp