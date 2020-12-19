No iPhones to corporators: Telangana government orders Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After coming under fire from different quarters, including political parties, the GHMC Standing Committee's proposal to procure 20 brand new Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (512 GB) along with accessories for Hyderabad Mayor, Deputy Mayor, 15 Standing Committee members (corporators) and three corporation officials has been put on hold indefinitely by the State government on Friday.

The New Indian Express reported on Friday that outgoing Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin and 15 Standing Committee members will receive Apple iPhones. Municipal Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar has put the proposal on hold after instructions from MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar.

After the expose in these columns, the GHMC Standing Committee drew flak on social media for its plan to splurge money on iPhones when the civic body’s coffers were touching rock bottom.The Opposition BJP and other parties were harsh in expression of their disapproval and called it a brazen abuse of power.

The total cost for procuring 20 Apple iPhones comes to around Rs 31.47 lakh. The three others officials to whom iPhones were to have been gifted included Assistant Municipal Commissioner, PS to Mayor and Additional PS to Mayor as a special case with funds from the GHMC’s 2019-20 Budget.

The present elected body is going to demit the office on February 10, 2021. Activist Sudheer Jalagam expressed delight over revoking the decision of the Standing Committee. Jalagam further said that at a time when the GHMC had no funds to construct and maintain public toilets, the elected representatives gifting themselves such expensive phones was very inappropriate.