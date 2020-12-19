'Pharma City near Hyderabad will ruin our lives', say residents of nearby villages

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following speculation that the foundation stone for the Pharma City is going to be laid soon and Prime Minister Narendra Modi might be invited for the inauguration, several villagers and environmental activists called a press meet protesting against the same.

The proposed Pharma City will come up on 19,333 acres of land across Kandukur, Yacharam and Kadthal mandals of Rangareddy district and will cost an estimated Rs 5,157 crore. So far, authorities have acquired 8,400 acres.

Terming the acquisition of land for the project illegal, villagers stated that the Pharma City would "destroy their lives". "If they (government) snatch our land, then the only option we have is to swallow poison as we will be left with nothing," said 50-year-old Panga Maniamma.

Another villager Naveen said, "The government says they will give us jobs. It’s a joke. First, they’ll take our lands, make us jobless and then offer us job."

Referring to the Pharma City project as an ecological disaster, public policy expert Dr Narasimha Reddy Donthi said, "We already know how pollution by pharmaceutical industries has ruined lives of farmers in many places in the State, including Patancheru and Jeedimetla areas of the city. Getting more pharmaceutical companies will only destroy more lives and pose a threat to natural resources, agricultural land and water bodies in the region."

