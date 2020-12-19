Plants and saris give X’mas tree a new spin

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : This year Christmas is different for many organisations and luxury hotels as many are choosing sustainable ideas for the Xmas trees and promote the local artisans. That’s how Radisson Hyderabad Hitec City, in association with Pochampally Ikat, created an X’mas tree using 56 Pochampally saris to promote the local artisans as the weaving style is known for its beauty and repute.

The tree is 12 feet tall. Vikas Handloom, Pochampally, delivered the order of the saris. Says artisan Narsimha of Pochampally Society, “The tree with all the saris is worth Rs 26 lakh. It took two days to create the tree. Usually we take a week to weave a sari.” He along with two more artisans came to Hyderabad from Pochampally.

Speaking on the occasion, Pavan Kumar, General Manager of the hotel said, “The decision was made to promote the locally popular brands in national and international arena under ‘Vocal for Local’.” At the same time, ITC Kohenur celebrated its ‘Green Soul’ Xmas tree using fresh plants from their terrace garden.

The tree represents green typology, reflecting the ethos ‘Forward to green, Back to nature’ and depicts initiatives like – Radiation Harmonisation – envirochip lights on the tree, local love – and a green wall – plants from the hotel’s vertical garden showcasing the sequestering of CO2. Plants and herbs like coleus rainbow, money-plant and mint have been used as they are known to reduce the levels of certain pollutants and dust particles. The tree will be on display till January 3. It’s 11 feet in height with the base diameter of 7.5 feet.