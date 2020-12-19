Smart cooking for festive times

By Express News Service

Christmas is around the corner and its the time to indulge in your favourite puddings and cookies. Natasha Celmi, chef, food stylist and author of ‘Fast Fresh Flavourful’ shares two of her signature recipes to ring in the festive season. Her food philosophy revolves around the concept of ‘smart cooking’ where cooking is not a chore, but something that can be enjoyed even in today’s fast life!

Warm lemon puddle pudding

As the name suggests, this is a self-saucing dessert with a ‘lemon puddle’! The best part is that with one mix you get both a cake as well as a lemon curd texture. The key is to bake it just right- over bake it and you will have all cake, underbake it and you will have only lemon curd. However, it will all taste good in any form!

Ingredients

50 gms butter | 200 gm caster sugar | Zest of 1 lemon/lime | Lemon juice 80 ml | 3 eggs, separated | 50 gms flour, sifted | 250 ml milk | 1 tsp vanilla extract | Icing sugar to dust

Method

■ Heat the oven to 180C.

■ Beat the butter, sugar and lemon zest till pale and creamy.

■ Add the lemon juice, egg yolks, flour, milk, and vanilla one by one till you have a smooth batter.

■ Beat the egg whites in another clean bowl till firm but not stiff. Fold the two mixtures together.

■ Pour into a buttered baking dish and place the dish on a baking tray half-filled with water. This is important as the pudding cooks with steam which helps it remains moist.

■ Bake for 30 mins till the top is lightly browned and set and there is gooey lemon curd below. Depending on your oven, if you find the pudding is not well browned on top, leave it inside for another 5-10 minutes.

■ Dust with icing sugar. Serve hot or at room temperature.

Ingredient peanut butter cookies

Here’s a simple three-ingredient cookie recipe. Crunchy outside with a soft chewy centre, these peanut butter cookies are a sure hit with the whole family. If you want to go a step ahead dip them in melted chocolate or sandwich them with a scoop of ice cream.

Ingredients

1 cup crunchy peanut butter | ½ cup castor sugar | 1 egg | Sea salt to sprinkle

Method

■ Preheat your oven to 180 C.

■ In a bowl, mix the peanut butter, sugar and egg and beat till smooth.

■ Make round balls with your hand and gently flatten on a baking tray lined with butter paper. Leave enough space between the cookies as they will spread while baking. Sprinkle with some sea salt.

■ Bake in the oven for 10-15 mins until brown. Leave outside to cool. The cookies will be crunchy outside and chewy inside.