Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy warns fraud finance companies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If any financial company is found violating RBI rules, the police would initiate criminal case against them, warned Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy, after the Rajendranagar suicide case came to light.

Mahender Reddy said that at least 60 loan apps were available in the Google Play Store. These apps are being run under certain names, which are not recognised by the RBI as a NBFC. "Under the Information Technology Rules 2011, all the intermediaries, the apps in this case, are supposed to provide names of their Grievance Officer along with contact details. Almost for all these apps, the details provided are fictitious," the DGP said.