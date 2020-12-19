Three held for stealing pesticides worth Rs 91 lakhs near Hyderabad
Over 98 pesticide boxes worth Rs 91,62,400 and other material, all worth over Rs 1.07 crore, were recovered from their possession.
Published: 19th December 2020 05:46 AM | Last Updated: 19th December 2020 08:19 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police on Friday arrested three persons for stealing pesticides from a warehouse belonging to Coromandel International Limited at Adibatla on the city outskirts. Over 98 pesticide boxes worth Rs 91,62,400 and other material, all worth over Rs 1.07 crore, were recovered from their possession.