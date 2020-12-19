STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Water pipeline bursts in Hyderabad, triggers flooding, traffic snarls

Videos of the drinking water gushing out with enormous force from the damaged pipeline and water flooding the nearby road went viral on social media. 

Published: 19th December 2020 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Officials from Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board reached the spot and are presently repairing the damage. (Videograb)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A drinking water pipeline burst near Pillar number 53 of the PVNR Expressway near Retibowli on Saturday afternoon, leading to flooding of the adjacent road and slowing down traffic movement for a while. 

The Bhagyanagar Gas Limited, which is taking up digging works in that area for laying of gas pipeline, allegedly damaged the drinking water pipeline during the process. 

Following the incident, the officials from Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board reached the spot and are presently repairing the damage. 

Water supply in the area has been stoped to facilitate the repair works, which are expected to be completed by late night, after which the water supply will be restored. 

The HMWS&SB tweeted around 2:40 pm saying that the repair work is in progress, the water leakage has been stopped and the damage will be rectified soon. 

Comments

