Wrapped with a touch of nature  

HYDERABAD : The year 2020 has been one of the bleakest in history that people across the globe want to forget. However, even among the darkest times, it’s the hallmark of the human spirit to celebrate, enjoy and feel alive to keep moving forward. And what better way to do that than to rejoice with the dear ones and offer them tokens of love better known as gifts in both the urban and ancient dictionaries. Come Christmas and New Year and all get busy to receive and give gifts.

Since planet earth is already tired with too much of plastic usage combined with pollution of various kinds, it’s time to adapt to sustainable ways of gifting which can be anything from a potted plant, a basket of fruits to a wooden comb or a necklace made from rice kernels or dry apple seeds. The best part is that many small and medium enterprises offer a variety of such products at quite economical rates.

Baskets of joy

Other than products for specific purposes, one can always gift a basket of fruits or freshly-baked. Adds Narayan Murthy founder of Good Seeds, “Besides food, you can gift people items for daily use or for home purpose. We have toothbrushes made of coconut fibre and when you throw them away they mingle with the environment. People can also go for seasonal gifts like a particular plant that blooms only in winter. But the choice should be what the other person needs or wants.” His organisation promotes items which are chemical-free and environment-friendly.

To gift an item of your choice in a grass or fibre basket enhances the usability of the item gifted. Jupiter Gift and Crafts, SR Nagar offers baskets and boxes made from date palm leaves, banana fibre, jute, river grass, Dharba grass, water hyacinth among others. Informs Lakshmi who handles the orders: “We promote products made from 11 natural fibres. Several artisans work for us. We make boxes, baskets, display trays and laundry baskets.” The products start from Rs 100 and can go up to Rs 1,200 depending on the make, efforts and type. They have an Instagram page where they keep posting about a new product. They take orders on both over the phone and the social media page. They also make small haldi kumkum holders which are actually wooden dolls.

Wild trinkets

Jungle Jewels has this varied collection of earrings and necklaces made from different types of seeds. At a glance, one of the bright red trinkets give an impression of cherries moulded in glass. A closer look tells you that they are seeds. You navigate through the website and come across more pieces made of plant seeds, rice kernels, fruit stones among other kinds. Located in Trichy Tamil Nadu, they have employed the local women to create the collections. One can choose the type and design from their website and place an order via WhatsApp.

Au naturale

Wooden combs and face packs prepared with fuller’s earth, herbs and sandalwood are good choices and can be chosen depending on a person’s skin/hair type. A comb made of neem wood can be a good scalp disinfectant along with acting as a catalyst for blood circulation. Shares Anjan Kumar from the organisation’s business development department, “We take orders via WhatsApp/calls. They can be placed through our website as well.” Along with self-care products they also have wooden board games like Pachisi, ludo, and Ashtachamma.

Then there are handmade soaps. One can choose from a range of patchouli, charcoal, lemongrass and vetiver. Adds more about this Maithreyi Ratan of Wild Ideas, a community-based cooperative of disadvantaged women,“We have five different areas where we work with women in 15 villages across the country, who make different items.” One can go for the pretty totes and bags they make with natural fabric and choose from a range of grass/fibre baskets. They also offer customised gift hampers.

It’s a wrap

Try wrapping your gifts in a piece of cloth of your choice. While this is how many have wrapped the gifts in different parts of the country perhaps for centuries, this is also known as Furoshiki, a traditional technique of cloth folding in the 14th century Japan which was revived by the Japanese government recently to reduce the use of plastic bags. Use brown paper bags for wrapping and tie it up with a jute string and tuck a paper-lace doily before you tie the packet. You can also tuck a fresh flower onto it.

