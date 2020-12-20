STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

From Nalgonda to Harvard, 'vaccine man' Dr Srinivas Reddy makes strides

Dr Srinivas Reddy, who is a postdoctoral fellow, says that besides developing drugs to cure diseases, his goal is to make them affordable.

Published: 20th December 2020 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Organic chemist Dr Srinivas Reddy

Organic chemist Dr Srinivas Reddy

By B Kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hailing from a nondescript village in Nalgonda district, studying in a government school, to eventually working his way through to the prestigious Harvard University and inventing anti-cancer agents, the journey of Dr Srinivas Reddy is nothing short of inspiring.

Srinivas, a native of Puttapaka village in Nalgonda district, which is about 100 km away from Hyderabad, is presently working under the guidance of renowned scientist and Nobel Laureate, Professor Elias James Corey.

His phenomenal academic credentials during his PhD at the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology has paved the way to him studying in the world’s topmost university. He has published many research papers in leading scientific journals. He was short-listed by Harvard from among 1,500 researchers from different countries.

The 39-year-old organic chemist has synthesised ground-breaking drugs for curing Glioblastoma (fast growing brain tumour). He has made significant progress in the treatment of a variety of disorders such as cancer, inflammation, gout, rheumatism, obesity and disorders of lipids metabolism, is working to develop a vaccine and curing agents for the novel Coronavirus, which has claimed 1.66 million lives across the globe. His curing agent for Galioblastoma was recently approved by the Chinese Food and Drug Administration.

In an interview with The New Indian Express, Dr Srinivas said, “Ever since I entered Harvard, my focus was on the discovery of effective and cheap drugs to combat these diseases. Fortunately, my supervisor EJ Corey gave me a project to synthesise a drug (+)-Costunolide) which has a highly anti-tumour activity and I finished this task within a period of six months.”

Srinivas, who is a postdoctoral fellow, says that besides developing drugs to cure diseases, his goal is to make them affordable.

“My aim is to find out the potential drugs and vaccine for patients suffering from Covid-19,” he said.

Contributions to medicine

Thirty-nine-year-old Dr Srinivas Reddy has synthesised ground-breaking drugs for curing Glioblastoma (fast-growing brain tumour). He has made significant progress in the treatment of a variety of disorders such as cancer, inflammation, gout, rheumatism, obesity and disorders of lipids metabolism, and is working to develop a vaccine and curing agents for the novel Coronavirus

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Srinivas Reddy Harvard University
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp