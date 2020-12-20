STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Monkey menace in Hyderabad? Consider it fixed thanks to new Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre

The centre, which comes under the Kawal Tiger Reserve circle, is set to be inaugurated on Sunday by Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy. 

Published: 20th December 2020 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

The monkey rehab centre at Nirmal

The monkey rehab centre at Nirmal

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Residents living around forest areas in erstwhile Adilabad district can finally bid adieu to their age-old monkey problem, as the State government has constructed Telangana’s first Monkey Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at Chincholi in Nirmal district. 

The centre, which comes under the Kawal Tiger Reserve circle, is set to be inaugurated on Sunday by Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy. 

The rehab facility has been built at a cost of Rs 2.25 crore, in a bid to keep the monkey population in check.

Monkeys that venture into human habitations would be captured by gram panchayats/municipalities and would be transported to the centre by the Forest Department for sterilisation. 

A press release issued by the Forest Department on Saturday said that the monkeys brought to the centre would be kept there for a week so that they get acclimatised to the environment, and would later be sterilised surgically. 

After the surgery, they would be placed under observation. They would be released into the wild only after being deemed fit. 

The rescue centre would also undertake the treatment and rehabilitation of injured monkeys. 

The centre has veterinary staff, assistants, an operation theatre, laboratory, cages specially designed for monkeys, apart from the necessary medical equipment and facilities. 

A dormitory has also been built to house the medical staff. 

These professionals underwent training in Himachal Pradesh, as the State has been taking up sterilisation of monkeys for the past several years. 

As a consequence of rising monkey population and declining forest cover, many instances of monkey-human conflicts are being reported in Nirmal and other parts of Telangana. 

Farmers, for years now, have been complaining of crop losses caused by monkeys, and in a few cases, of monkeys attacking humans. 

According to the Forest Department’s press release, shortly after the formation of Telangana State, Indrakaran Reddy, along with district administration officials, had met residents of various villages, as part of the TRS government’s ‘Mana Vooru Mana Pranalika’ programme to study problems at the village-level. 

One of the major concerns raised by the villagers was the persistent monkey menace.   

As a result, in May 2016, the Forest Department issued orders for the construction of the rehab centre in Nirmal as a pilot project, and the very next year, foundation stone for the same was laid by the Forest Minister. 

The state government has also been planting saplings of many wild fruit trees as part of its Telangana ku Haritha Haaram afforestation scheme, so that monkeys remain inside forests and do not venture into human habitations in search of food. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Monkey Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre Monkeys in Hyderabad
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp