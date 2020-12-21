STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GMR, RTC, SCR bag energy awards

The jury evaluated the participants on many parameters, including innovative thought processes adopted.   

GMR-led Hyderabad International Airport Ltd officials receive the gold award  at the Telangana State Energy Conservation Awards 2020

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ PEDAPALLI : GMR-led Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) clinched the prestigious gold award for their initiatives in energy conservation at the Telangana State Energy Conservation Awards 2020. Suryapet and Kamareddy TSRTC depots were awarded silver and gold medals respectively for the highest energy conservation in the Transport Division. NTPC Ramagundam also received a silver medal for its various energy conservation projects, including replacement of conventional lighting with LEDs, replacement of conventional motors with EE motors and use of energy efficient compressors, CW pumps, Cora coating, VAM installation, etc.

In the Railways, Ramagundam railway station was bestowed with a gold award in the ‘Railway Station Buildings’ category, while Khammam railway station won a silver award in the same category. Lekha Bhavan (building where SCR’s accounts are managed) was bestowed with a silver award in the ‘government buildings’ category. 

The Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Ltd. (TSREDC) annual forum recognises companies engaged in energy efficiency initiatives that adopt best practices and technological advancements in their day-to-day operations. The jury evaluated the participants on many parameters, including innovative thought processes adopted.   

Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL, said, “The award is a testimony to GHIAL’s commitment towards energy efficiency and environmental sustainability. As a socially responsible organisation, we are committed to the best practices. GHIAL’s initiatives have been recognised by many industry platforms and this recognition from the TS is very special.”

