Protests against finalization of Eco-Sensitive Zone at KBR National Park

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: KBR National Park and Dharna Chowk witnessed protests on three different issues on Sunday. While one protest was held outside KBR regarding the finalisation of the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of the park without conducting a public hearing, Dharna Chowk was witness to two protests.

Various farmers’ and civil society organisations expressed solidarity to farmers protesting against the new Farm Bills. Another protest was conducted by the Telangana Private Teachers Forum, which demanded that the State government provide aid to private school teachers who suffered pay cuts during the pandemic.