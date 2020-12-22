STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GHMC assessing properties again

Now that the elections are over, the civic body is gearing up to raise revenues by reassessing properties, whose details are erroneous or incomplete as far as property tax collection is concerned.

Published: 22nd December 2020 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The GHMC, which is in deep financial doldrums, is slapping notices of reassessment of property tax on house owners, stating they were not taxed adequately the first time.

The State government’s 50 per cent rebate on outstanding property tax for 2020-21 had dented the revenues of the GHMC. But the move had benefited around 13 lakh property owners in the Greater Hyderabad, who pay a yearly property tax of `15,000.

Now that the elections are over, the civic body is gearing up to raise revenues by reassessing properties, whose details are erroneous or incomplete as far as property tax collection is concerned.

The GHMC is slapping notices under Section 213 of the GHMC Act, stating the owners were taxed less than the prescribed values.

The said Section enables the determination of rateable value of any building or land. Meanwhile, building owners, on whom notices have been slapped, are raising a hue and cry over the civic body’s move.

They said that the State government had announced 50 per cent rebate on property tax before the elections. “It is unfortunate that civic body is trying to increase the property tax burden on house owners, stating that they were taxed little earlier,” they said.

A similar situation prevailed in December 2015, when the government had issued an order offering uniform property tax of `101 to residential buildings, whose tax assessment was less than Rs 1,200 per annum.

Over five lakh house owners from lower and middle-income groups availed the offer. However, house owners in the city who had availed the sop were later in a soup. Many of them received demand notices for hefty sums, including tax arrears and interest thereof.

The GHMC officials, meanwhile, said that there were no plans to burden the tax payers. The notices issued are as per Section 213 of the GHMC Act. It is meant for only those property owners, who changed the usage of their property, they said.

For representational purposes
