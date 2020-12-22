Massive dip in drunken driving cases in Hyderabad this year

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The year 2020 was one of traffic awareness for Hyderabad, as the city witnessed over 226 fatal accidents, in which 119 were because of commuters not wearing helmets, according to traffic officials.

More than 2,000 challans were issued on an average every day through CCTV cameras for violations like signal-jumping and wrong side driving.

However, in a very surprising trend, due to the lockdown the number of drunken driving cases reduced from 29,756 in 2019 to just 5,591 this year.

In 2019, 4,501 people were convicted for drunken driving, while only 629 were convicted this year. The number of driving licences suspended also reduced from 1,106 in 2019 to just nine in 2020. In addition to this, the lockdown also led to a massive reduction in minors driving vehicles.

From 2019 to 2020, the numbers went down from 4,601 to 1,412. However, overspeeding violations have increased in the past year significantly. The State has recorded multiple gruesome accidents in the past six months. The number of over-speeding violations increased from 47,398 in 2019 to 1,42,059 in 2020.