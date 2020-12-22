Over 200 people thronged to Hyderabad's Birla Observatory to witness ‘Great Conjunction’ of Jupiter and Saturn

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More than 200 observers gathered at the BM Birla Science Centre on Monday to witness the once-ina- lifetime ‘Great Conjunction’ of Jupiter and Saturn.

The planets pass each other nearly every 20 years but Monday’s celestial extravaganza was special as, according to the NASA, it’s been nearly 400 years since the planets passed this close to each other and nearly 800 years since this alignment occurred at night.

Here in Hyderabad, soon after the sunset, more than 300 people flocked to the GP Birla Observatory to see the conjunction.

“However, only around 200 people were allowed due to Covid norms,” said an official from the Science Centre.