UP man held for 'raping' minor in Hyderabad

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A 21-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly repeatedly raping a minor girl after threatening her, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, a painter, hailing from Uttar Pradesh and staying in the girl's relative's rented house in Shamshabad allegedly raped the girl, they said.

The survivor's parents had left her with their relative in October this year before leaving for their native place in Assam.

When they returned to the city on December 18, the girl narrated the incident to her mother.

The girl's mother then filed a complaint with the police alleging that the man repeatedly raped her daughter after threatening her.

Based on the complaint a case under relevant IPC sections and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Actwas registered and during the course of the investigation the accused was arrested on Monday, police said.

Preventive Detention (PD) Act would be invoked against the accused and a rowdy sheet will also be opened against him, they said.