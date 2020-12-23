STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A biryani was ordered per second in 2020

Since launching in August, Swiggy HealthHub, a curation of healthy food items on Swiggy has grown exponentially in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Would you believe it? A plate of biryani was ordered per second in 2020. Unprecedented times? Not for the Biryani! Veg, chicken, mutton or aloo, collectively some form of biryani was ordered more than once every second in 2020!

The mighty Chicken Biryani reaffirmed its place as India’s favourite dish. This interesting ordering trend was found in the fifth edition of Swiggy’s annual StatEATstics analysis based on millions of orders received by Swiggy, between January and December 2020. Since launching in August, Swiggy HealthHub, a curation of healthy food items on Swiggy has grown exponentially in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. 

The analysis revealed that while they delivered five times as many orders to ‘Home’ addresses as compared to ‘Work’ addresses between January and March, that number rose to nine times as many Home orders vs Work orders in April and May. Dishes such as Paneer Butter Masala, Masala Dosa, Chicken Fried Rice and Mutton Biryani continued to be India’s favourite pick-me-up dishes. Perhaps missing their office Cappuccinos and Masala chai while WFH, lakhs of users fought the post-lunch slump by ordering in varieties of tea and coffee.

What did Indians miss the most this 2020?
Not colleagues, not friends, but their pani puris. Over two lakh pani puri orders came in post-lockdown. Swiggy is going to offer more choice by onboarding 36,000 street food vendors across 125 cities in partnership with the PM’s SVANidhi Scheme. 

A Genie for every wish
Present in over 65 cities, the pick-up and drop service delivered it all: daily essentials and food, snacks and books to parents and even rakhis and chocolates during Raksha Bandhan-- over 1,20,000 food-related tasks on Swiggy Genie. The home-cooked food was one of the most ferried items in 2020, as people reached out to help elderly relatives, friends and colleagues struggling without help. A rising interest in baking also meant a lot of people were swapping goodies and organising socially-distant potlucks. 

Delighted to ‘meat’ you
Nothing can keep meat lovers from grilling up homemade kebabs. India’s meat of choice was chicken with over 6 lakh kgs ordered. Rohu and Catla were the most popular fish orders.

