Dp Dp on the wall...

Tamanna S Mehdi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nothing screams “look at me!” as much as a social media profile picture. What one chooses to upload to represent them is a very personal statement of how they see themselves and what they want to portray to the world. There’s a gamut of these display picture (DP) soul exposures ranging from nature shots to quirky expressions to memes to adventure or sport grabs to the most traditional family pictures. While it is mostly fun and games when it comes to DP’s, there are many disturbing instances of people losing their lives for trying to get that perfect shot.

Recently, a 26-year-old man from Noida fell into Alaknanda River near Karnaprayag in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district while trying to take a selfie. Another 14-year-old boy was charred to death while attempting to take a selfie atop a stationary train at the Paralakhemundi railway station in Gajapati district, Odisha. We hear of many youngsters losing their lives taking selfies in front of beaches, waterfalls, hills, etc. So, what makes a display picture really attractive?

“Portrait pictures with bright colours are very eye-popping. It is important to choose something that represents your personality and your content,” opines Malliha Fatima, social media influencer.

“My friends put up their family pictures or pictures in which they are decked up. I spend a lot of time checking out DPs,” chuckles Jayasree, a middle-aged homemaker, from Troop Bazaar, Koti. There are quite a few who have nature shots as their DPs too, but Sudhir Damerla, a wedding photographer states, “Most of these pictures are amateurish and not very good.” Kids are another favourite theme. Adorable clicks (after multiple takes) of them all dressed-up for festivals or at the playground or during vacations are quite common. It doesn’t stop there, of course. “I once hung both my daughters upside down so that I could get a photo of them as if their hair is upright- Ace Ventura style,” grins Bharat, a chemical engineer who lives in ECIL, as his wife shoots him a reproving glance.

And finally, do profile pictures really offer insights into our thought processes? “Perhaps yes, to some extent,” states psychological counsellor Rohita Rao. “One has to admit that profile pictures are a very convenient way to put up what one wishes to be or wishes to show … and so it is a world of fantasy! The real picture still remains undisclosed, especially when we are referring to strangers. I mean, who would want to share an unpleasant DP of self! “However, if you start observing individual pictures of someone you know, you may get an insight into his/her current state of mind,” she adds.

According to her, someone with a darker profile photo may not necessarily certify a rebellious personality or one with smiling selfies changing every week does not confirm happiness. In all possibilities, people may try to put up the exact opposite! That’s a real head-scratcher, right? Rohita sums up perfectly with an example, “Extroverts are probably living in the real world partying and living it up, while introverts are trying their best to create that ‘aspiring world’ on their social media.”