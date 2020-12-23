STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DRDO chief inspects ESIC college

Dr G Satheesh was briefed by health staffers about the independent continuous oxygen supply facility and negative ICUs, which are being set up at the medical college.

Published: 23rd December 2020 10:26 AM

RT-PCR tests, COVID-19 test

For representational purposes (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ESIC Medical College in Sanathnagar, which has been at the forefront in the State government’s fight against Coronavirus, has processed 6,0117 RT-PCR samples at its first-of-its-kind mobile virology diagnostic and research laboratory.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman and Department of Defence (R&D) Secretary, Dr G Satheesh Reddy, along with DRDO Director General MSR Prasad, visited the medical college on Tuesday, inspected the facility’s Covid-19 preparedness, and interacted with frontline healthcare workers. 

Dr G Satheesh was briefed by health staffers about the independent continuous oxygen supply facility and negative ICUs, which are being set up at the medical college.The institute has developed several indigenous, cost effective and innovative devices in collaboration with DRDO to help Covid-19 patients. ESIC has also collaborated with organisations and institutions such as ITS, TIFR, NIPER, and UoH to tackle Covid-19.

Additionally, Dr Satheesh was briefed about the various functional Covid-19 care facilities at the institute. He inspected the exhibits of equipment built by the medical college in collaboration with the DRDO during his visit. 

