I-T raids at Yashoda Hospitals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sleuths from the Income Tax Department conducted raids at Yashoda Hospitals as well as the properties owned by the group in different parts of the city on Tuesday. Around 20 teams of I-T officials undertook the raids over allegations of tax evasion.

According to sources, the searches began on Tuesday morning and continued till late in the night. It is expected to go on till Wednesday. The searches were carried out at the residences of the group’s directors. Three Yashoda Hospital located at Secunderabad, Somajiguda, Malakpet, and at its corporate office in Nagarjuna Hills were also raided. Key documents were seized from the premises, said sources.