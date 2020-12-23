STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Names of new corporators to be published in Gazette after January 10

The names of the newly-elected corporators of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be published in the Telangana State Gazette after January 10, 2021.

Published: 23rd December 2020 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC building

GHMC building (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The names of the newly-elected corporators of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be published in the Telangana State Gazette after January 10, 2021. The first meeting of the new GHMC council would be held within a month of publication of their names in the Gazette.The Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the GHMC would be elected in the council’s maiden meeting. On the day of its first meeting, the five-year term of the new civic body would commence.

Sources said that if the names of the elected members were to be published in the Gazette before January 10, 2021, the first meeting must be conducted before February 10, 2021. Consequently, the existing body would have to be dissolved. However, as per constitutional provisions, the existing body cannot be dissolved before the expiry of its five-year term — slated on February 10, 2021.

Meanwhile, the BJP urged TSEC Commissioner C Parthasarathi to publish the list of elected ward members of the GHMC in the Gazette immediately. The party emphasised that it was mandatory to add the elected members’ names in the Gazette soon after the election results were declared, so as to enable the first meeting of the urban local body. A delegation comprising former MLAs Chinthala Ramachandra Reddy and NVSS Prabhakar called on Parthasarathi on Tuesday.

Comments

