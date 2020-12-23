No rules yet on students’ travel to and from UK, says Andrew Fleming

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana Andrew Fleming said the UK has not yet decided on special rules for Indian students in the UK who want to return to the State, or vice-versa, in the holiday season. The current situation is likely to prevail till this month-end.

This comes as a new strain of the Covid-19 virus disrupted travel opportunities to and from the country. Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Fleming talked about the role the British High Commission in Telangana during the pandemic, investments from UK-based pharma companies and a 136 per cent increase in migration of students to the UK.

“Over 160,000 Indian students have studied in the UK in the last 10 years. During 2019-20, close to 50,000 Indian students successfully received Tier 4 visa in the UK,” said Fleming.

‘Stronger UK-India relations’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnason for Republic Day celebration was an opportunity to strengthen ties between both nations, said Andrew Fleming