Why shop when you can adopt

Pet lovers are embracing #AdoptDontShop campaign across social platforms and showcasing heart-warming adoption stories of their pets.

Published: 23rd December 2020 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Stray dogs

The campaign which has been live on Instagram since the December 14 has garnered various eyeballs. (Photo | Ashitha Jayaprakash)

By Express News Service

The Adopt, Don’t Shop movement which took form in India in 2008 is to rescue and foster or adopt orphaned animals giving them a safe place to reside in. Initiated by pet accessory brand Forfurs, the campaign, according to Vanya Chandel Founder of the brand, is, “As a society, we must ask ourselves exactly why we want to have pets?

Is it because we truly enjoy their companionship and love them? If the answer to this question is yes, then it should not matter which breed becomes a part of your family.” Vanya fell in love with dogs after being terrified of them her entire life, due to the inclusion of her bundle of happiness, ‘Hugo’, in her family.

The campaign which has been live on Instagram since the December 14 has garnered various eyeballs. People from all over the country sent in their stories about how they first met their pets, whom they proceeded to adopt.

Comments

