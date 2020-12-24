BDL organises mid-career training prog

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) is organising a mid-career training programme on ‘Preventive Vigilance’ from December 23 to January 6, 2021. Over 200 mid-level executives across all units and offices of the company will be trained during the period.

Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), CMD, BDL, inaugurated the programme on Tuesday in the presence of Dr Vennam Upender, IPoS, Chief Vigilance Officer, BDL and senior executives of the company. The training programme will include discussions on complaint redressal mechanisms, leveraging technology, case studies, etc.