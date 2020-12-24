Capgemini Tech challenge 2020: Vani Gupta of UoH cracks the code

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vani Gupta, a second-year student of MCA, School of Computer and Information Sciences, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) stood as one of the winners in the Capgemini Tech challenge 2020. She has been awarded a cash prize of Rs 20,000. Capgemini Tech Challenge is India’s largest unique hackathons on emerging digital technologies. It engages with tech enthusiasts for expert solutions using their skills and creativity.

Vani was among the top 55 finalists who made it to Phase 3, which was an online hackathon and is among the top 0.02% of the total selections. Vani, 22 is from Delhi and is in Hyderabad for her studies in the university. She shares, “I had received two months’ training in Cyber Security and Networking, a scholarship training programme in collaboration with Google and SANS. It was provided by women in cybersecurity, the US. One day a friend forwarded me the link to participate.

I was scared initially as people with the experience of 11 years were participating.” But she overcame her fear. In future, she wants to go for advanced certifications courses to learn ethical hacking courses. Vani was selected in theme Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) and Threat hunting, paired with five other contestants (a team total of six, who were professionals from the industry). Over five lakh people have been part of this challenge in the last six years; 30 per cent of them are women.

The 2020 edition offers an array of challenges to match skill set across multiple levels. Considering the current unprecedented times and safety of participants, the organisers curated the grand finale online this year. The initial process began with 2.43 lakh registrations across the country. It was not just the students who participated but seasoned and experienced professionals from the industry also took part.

The team worked on a solution for mobility and convenience for disabled people, older people, and the ones who were affected by Covid-19. It also showcased a working prototype to industry experts by designing and developing a chatbot based software solution. The event was held in three levels; Level 1 (Screening Phase) launched on October 16, Level 2 (Online Hackathon Phase) launched on October 23 and finale on December 12 and 13. Their work has been c evaluated and appreciated by the Jury members, Arul K. Paramanandam COO, India, Nisheeth Srivastava, CTIO and other distinguished personalities from Capgemini India.